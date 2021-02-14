Jennifer Lopez Receives Massive Bouquet of Roses from Fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Valentine's Day

Alex Rodriguez went all out to honor his love for Jennifer Lopez on Valentine's Day.

On Sunday, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 51, shared footage on Instagram of her fiancé's sweet sentiments for the romantic holiday. In one video, played to Frank Sinatra's "My Funny Valentine," Lopez documented a massive bouquet of flowers with balloons attached from Rodriguez, 45.

"Oh my God, what is this? It's amazing. Oh baby, thank you," Lopez can be heard saying in the video. "Aw that made me smile," the mom of two added at the end.

In her caption, Lopez noted that February is the engaged couple's "special month," writing, "Our anniversary month... We met again for the first time on February 1st... the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn't been a day we haven't been together or spoken... you keep me laughing...I love your wickedly funny sense of humor... and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one."

"I love you and all you do for me and with me....you are my funny valentine. ❤️," the singer added.

On her Instagram Story, Lopez posted a video that featured a bed filled with roses that spelled out the couple's initials inside a heart.

Lopez then panned the camera to show more balloons in the room and Rodriguez standing nearby dressed in a suit and tie. She also documented the adjoining room, which was filled with more roses and a bright sign that said "I Love You."

"AboutTheOtherNight #BeforeILeft #ILoveYou @arod," she wrote on the video.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together since early 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. The couple were originally planning on tying the knot in Italy last June, but were forced to delay their nuptials due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," the Hustlers star recently told Elle magazine. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it."

"We just have to wait to see where the world lands," Lopez added to Elle.

Lopez also recently revealed that she and Rodriguez got couples' counseling during the pandemic. "I miss being creative and running on 150," she said in an interview for Allure's March cover story. "But Alex, of all people, was like, 'I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you're there all the time.' It has been actually really good."