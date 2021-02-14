Gwen Stefani Celebrates Valentine's Day with Fiancé Blake Shelton: 'Thank You for Loving Me'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged last year after five years of dating

Gwen Stefani's special Valentine is Blake Shelton!

Although the couple have celebrated many occasions together over the years, Sunday marked their first Valentine's Day since the "Happy Anywhere" singer, 44, popped the question.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Valentines!! Thank u @blakeshelton for loving me," Stefani wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of a floral bouquet.

Less than three months after sharing their engagement news, Stefani opened up about the journey The Voice coaches went on together before deciding to take the next step in their relationship.

During a virtual appearance on the Today show last month, the 51-year-old singer shared that "there was a lot to consider" before getting engaged.

Image zoom Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married,' " Stefani explained. "So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Almost Ruined Blake Shelton's Marriage Proposal: 'I Was Trying to Get Out of Going'

Stefani has also been candid about beginning to have doubts about where their relationship was headed shortly before Shelton proposed.

"I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, 'What's happening with us? ... It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?'" she said last month during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding that unbeknownst to her, Shelton had already let her father in on the exciting news.

Joking about her fiancé's sense of timing she playfully asked, "It's like, Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?"