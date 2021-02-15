Sam Asghari Wishes 'Lioness' Britney Spears a Happy Valentine's Day: 'I'm Her Favorite'

The pair began dating in 2016, and Sam Asghari recently called Britney Spears his "better half"

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is honoring his "lioness" this Valentine's Day.

On Sunday, The Family Business actor, 27, posted a sunny snapshot of himself with his arm around the pop star, 39, as they posed for a picture while on a hike. Asghari teased that the pair indulged in some chocolates earlier on Valentine's Day.

"After chocolate 🍫 I'm her favorite 😂 happy chocolate Day lioness ❤️ #myvalentine," he captioned the post.

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating later that year. Last week, Asghari spoke out with supportive words for his girlfriend after an unauthorized documentary about Spears' life made headlines.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

In an Instagram post of her own last week, Spears said that — after decades in the spotlight — she is taking time to enjoy her life and be a "normal person."

"I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," Spears wrote. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

"We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!!" she added. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"

Image zoom Britney Spears | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For her 39th birthday in December, Spears had some fun with her boyfriend on Instagram. In Asghari's video at the time, Spears, using a cat filter, enthusiastically sings happy birthday to herself before he says, "Okay baby, we get it. It's your birthday, we've been celebrating for a month. Let's move on."

"No!" Spears screams as she continues to sing, while Asghari puts his head down laughing.