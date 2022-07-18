Usher Shares Update on 'Friend' Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery: 'He Is Doing Great'

"I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family," Usher recently told Extra of Bieber's experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Usher is showing love to his friend Justin Bieber.

"As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand," Usher, 43, told the outlet, noting that a professional performer's life "comes with a great deal of pressure."

Usher and Justin Bieber Usher and Justin Bieber | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey," continued the "Yeah!" performer, who signed a then-teenage Bieber to Raymond Braun Media Group, a company he co-owns with Scooter Braun, in 2008.

Usher and Bieber have since collaborated on 2009's "First Dance," 2010's "Somebody to Love (Remix)," 2011's "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire)" and 2021's "Peaches (Remix)."

"I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend," Usher added.

Last month, Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome and forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour. The superstar musician and Baldwin Bieber, 25, then spent time with family and friends — including Usher — during a lake vacation to Idaho earlier this month.

"He is doing great," Usher said to Extra. "Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."

While in Idaho, Bieber and his wife were photographed smiling on a boat and watching what appeared to be their family and friends as they swam in the water.

In the shots, the model sported a one-piece cerulean swimsuit while Bieber was shirtless with a pair of black swim trunks and a seashell necklace.

At the time, Bieber shared scenic photos from their trip on social media. In the first, he captured what appeared to be a house on a lake with various trees surrounding it. The second was a cropped photo of Baldwin Bieber in her swimsuit as she flexed her signature pearl-colored nails and wedding ring. The last was another landscape photo.

Initially following Bieber's diagnosis last month, the couple took a two-week getaway trip to the Bahamas.

"Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time, referring to the model's March ministroke, caused by a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. "They're unbreakable."

On June 10, the Justice singer opened up about his diagnosis and told fans the syndrome has caused facial paralysis in an Instagram video.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the clip.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winked his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin's 'Unbreakable' Bond After Recent Health Scares Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In a June 15 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her new skincare line Rhode, Baldwin Bieber said she and her husband are now "closer than ever."

"I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you," she said.

During Hailey's appearance, she also assured fans that Bieber was on the road to recovery.