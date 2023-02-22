Usher Says His Sexy Las Vegas Show Is Crafted for Women to 'Get Away from Their Kids' and Have Fun

Usher knows what women want!

As the singer prepares to dive back into his Usher: My Way Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, he explained to GQ that he considered his audience while putting together his show.

"I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for," he said. "They've been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

The "Yeah" singer, 44, continued: "No really! They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience."

Usher: My Way previously played from July through October, and featured several guests, like Issa Rae, who was serenaded on stage with "Superstar" in October.

Earlier, in September, Taraji P. Henson celebrated her birthday with Usher at the show, where he sang her Bobby Brown's "Rock Wi'tcha." Kim Kardashian also revealed that she was set to ring in her 42nd birthday at the show, but had her plans derailed by bad weather.

Usher — who will kick off a new series of shows on Friday — told GQ that working night after night has lit a creative fire of sorts, and that he's possibly ready to release new music. The star's last studio album, Hard II Love, came out in 2016.

"I'm feeling inspired again, to now launch new music and also to continue to keep this phenomenon going," he said. "It's just really been about celebration of entertainment, celebration of the standard that was set by these incredible guys who inspired me."

He also made note of the fact that despite the long hours, he's not worn out, because performing is what he loves to do.

"If you were not doing something that you really wanna do, then nine times out of 10 you're going to be really fucking tired at the end of the night," he said. "But I'm doing something that I really, really enjoy doing. So by the time I get to the show, I'm like, fired up."