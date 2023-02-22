Usher Says His Sexy Las Vegas Show Is Crafted for Women to 'Get Away from Their Kids' and Have Fun

The R&B superstar will kick off a new set of shows on Friday that will run through July at Dolby Live at Park MGM

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 22, 2023 04:09 PM
usher
Usher. Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty

Usher knows what women want!

As the singer prepares to dive back into his Usher: My Way Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, he explained to GQ that he considered his audience while putting together his show.

"I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for," he said. "They've been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

The "Yeah" singer, 44, continued: "No really! They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience."

Usher: My Way previously played from July through October, and featured several guests, like Issa Rae, who was serenaded on stage with "Superstar" in October.

Earlier, in September, Taraji P. Henson celebrated her birthday with Usher at the show, where he sang her Bobby Brown's "Rock Wi'tcha." Kim Kardashian also revealed that she was set to ring in her 42nd birthday at the show, but had her plans derailed by bad weather.

RELATED VIDEO: Usher Talks Fashion, His Super Bowl Experience & New Baby

Usher — who will kick off a new series of shows on Friday — told GQ that working night after night has lit a creative fire of sorts, and that he's possibly ready to release new music. The star's last studio album, Hard II Love, came out in 2016.

"I'm feeling inspired again, to now launch new music and also to continue to keep this phenomenon going," he said. "It's just really been about celebration of entertainment, celebration of the standard that was set by these incredible guys who inspired me."

He also made note of the fact that despite the long hours, he's not worn out, because performing is what he loves to do.

"If you were not doing something that you really wanna do, then nine times out of 10 you're going to be really fucking tired at the end of the night," he said. "But I'm doing something that I really, really enjoy doing. So by the time I get to the show, I'm like, fired up."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Nipsey Hussle poses for SKEE Live on Oct. 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Nipsey Hussle's Killer Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison Four Years After Rapper's Death
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers Says More Concertgoers 'Pass Out or Have Panic Attacks' Lately Than Pre-Pandemic
Ella Travolta
Ella Bleu Travolta Says Dad John Is 'Really Proud' of Her Budding Music Career
Watch Niall Horan Do His Best Blake Shelton Impression in a Preview of The Voice Season 23
Watch Niall Horan Do His Best Blake Shelton Impression in a Preview of 'The Voice' Season 23
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: 'There She Is'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Shawn Mendes and rumored girlfriend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda go on a hike together in LA
Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless on Hike with His Longtime Doctor Jocelyne Miranda
Adam Lambert Rollout
Adam Lambert on Facing Homophobia, Mental Health Struggles Since 'American Idol' : 'I've Proven a Lot to Myself'
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday with Epic Trip to Las Vegas and Dance With Daughter Ella
401611 76: (L to R) Singers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya hold their Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" award backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
A History of Christina Aguilera and Pink's Relationship Through the Years
Guns N Roses tour
Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 Tour Across North America, Europe and Israel — See the Dates!
Sean Stewart and Jody Weintraub
Rod Stewart's Ex-Wife Alana Says She's 'So Happy' for Son Sean After His Impromptu Vegas Wedding
Ryan Keeler
UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dead at 20: 'We Are Devastated'
Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo
Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo with Both of Her Parents: 'I Am Proud of Us'
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles Drinks from a Shoe — a 'Shoey' — at Australia Concert: 'I Feel Like a Different Person'
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Says Canceling Tour Was 'Very Difficult' — but His Healing Process Has Been 'Eye-Opening'
Sean Stewart wedding
Rod Stewart's Son Sean Stewart Marries Jody Weintraub in Las Vegas: Source