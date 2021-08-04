Usher Says He and T-Pain 'Are Good' After the 'Low' Hitmaker Claimed Auto-Tune Comment Caused Depression

"Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift," Usher told Billboard. "But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation"

Usher and T-Pain had a chat after the "Buy U a Drank" singer claimed a comment from Usher sent him into a depression.

Chatting with Billboard for their most recent cover story, Usher, 42, revealed that the two had talked it out and that he meant no ill will by the conversation T-Pain, 36, claimed sent him into a depression.

"I'm happy that T-Pain said something — I'm not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation after I heard what was said," Usher told Billboard. "It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn't wish that on any person."

"Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation," he added. "But we've spoken since and we're good."

In late June, on Netflix series This Is Pop, T-Pain explained that Usher had told him he "kinda f—ed up music" by incorporating auto-tune in his songs. "I didn't understand," T-Pain said at the time. "I thought he was joking at first, but then he was like, 'Yeah man you really f---ed up music for real singers.'"

"That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me," he added then.

Usher also used his lengthy interview with Billboard to address The Weeknd claiming that it was "flattering" that Usher copied his style on track "Climax." (The Weeknd later clarified there was no beef between them.)

"With regard to The Weeknd, he's another person I had a positive conversation with who completely felt [the headlines were] a misinterpretation," Usher said. "Again, I can't get caught up in what's said outside when I know person to person that no harm was meant."

The interview with Billboard comes ahead of his Las Vegas residency, which Usher explained that he's more than excited for.

"I'm feeling like I'm about 18 right now — in terms of passion, not wisdom," Usher said. "There's a playful nature that I think is coming back. I actually feel like I'm having fun. And that had been missing for some time."

As for preparing for his typical day ahead of his shows, Usher shared that he starts his day with yoga and stretching early in the morning before working out with "an amazing trainer at a UFC facility."

"We work in water, lift weights and do a lot of core exercises, focusing on my pelvic floor, to make sure I can handle all the dancing, skating and singing I'm doing," he said. "I'm arming my body almost like an athlete, a boxer."

After a morning of workouts, he meets with a vocal coach, does a few meetings before a little lunch.

"I try to stop around six o'clock, review notes I've made during rehearsal," he said. "Then I get home around eight to spend time with the kids, have a little dinner and then decompress."

Usher also spoke about how important (or unimportant!) charts and numbers are for him.

"No. 1 is always going to mean a lot to everybody. But it doesn't, and shouldn't, change your passion. It hasn't changed mine, whether I put out a record that hit No. 1 instantly or took time to get there," he said. "I have a record company that's willing to fight for it and get it heard, to connect with my audience and prospective new fans. I've tried a lot of stuff. There's a way to play in R&B where you can be as creative as you want. Don't cut yourself off — don't feel you need to be tied so authentically to one thing."