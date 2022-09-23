Usher Recreates Shirtless 'Nice and Slow' Cover for 25th Anniversary — See the Side by Side Pics

Usher's chart-topping album, My Way, has been certified 7 times Platinum by the RIAA

By
Published on September 23, 2022 09:33 AM
usher
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty

Usher is proving that his music is timeless — and that he is ageless!

In the ongoing celebration of the 25th anniversary of the release of his chart-topping 1997 album, My Way, the R&B crooner recreated the shirtless cover art for his single to "Nice and Slow," posing with his iconic "U" chain.

His picture had fans online experiencing déjà vu, many shouting out how unchanged Usher has looked in the decades later.

Posting the side-by-side shots to social media, User wrote, "Who can tell me what I was doin at 7 o'clock on the dot 25 years ago? Makin this classic...#UsherMyWay."

Earlier this month, Usher announced the 25th anniversary edition of My Way, which went 7 times platinum. The digital album, released Sept. 16, includes three reimagined tracks and instrumental versions produced by Ryan James Carr.

Legacy Records acknowledged Usher's major feat in a release: "Released on September 16th, 1997 by LaFace Records, Usher's My Way has been certified 7 times Platinum by the RIAA, with singles 'You Make Me Wanna..' and 'Nice & Slow' achieving triple platinum status. In 1997, the album solidified its mark in music history by charting number eleven on US Billboard's Top 200 Albums of the Year."

Over the course of his career, Usher has won eight Grammy Awards and been named Billboard's "No. 1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s," and "No. 2 most successful artist of the 2000s."

Usher attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Usher. Ian West/PA Images via Getty

The "Confessions" singer is currently in Las Vegas doing a Dolby Live residency, Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency. The remainder of his 2022 shows (Oct. 24 — Oct. 29) are sold out.

In 2023, Usher has dates scheduled from March 3 through July 25.

He only shared that he would be extending his residency with 2023 shows last month, adding 25 more dates.

USHER Vegas show
Denise Truscello

During an appearance on the People Every Day podcast, Usher opened up about why he decided to extend it and what he loves most about Las Vegas living.

"Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I've been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle," he said.

He added, "I've been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it's in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing."

