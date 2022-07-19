Usher Kicks Off His Latest Las Vegas Residency with Two Sold-Out Shows: See the Photos!
The Grammy winner is back with a new residency at Dolby Live at the Park MGM, which he began over the weekend with two back-to-back shows. Catch him now through October in Las Vegas!
U Remind Me
Credit: Denise Truscello
Yeah!
Credit: Denise Truscello
My Boo
Credit: Denise Truscello
U Got It Bad
Credit: Denise Truscello
Love in This Club
Credit: Denise Truscello
You Make Me Wanna...
Credit: Denise Truscello
DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love
Credit: Denise Truscello
