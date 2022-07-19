Usher Kicks Off His Latest Las Vegas Residency with Two Sold-Out Shows: See the Photos!

The Grammy winner is back with a new residency at Dolby Live at the Park MGM, which he began over the weekend with two back-to-back shows. Catch him now through October in Las Vegas!

By Sarah Michaud July 18, 2022 08:45 PM

U Remind Me

Credit: Denise Truscello
Yeah!

Credit: Denise Truscello

My Boo

Credit: Denise Truscello
U Got It Bad

Credit: Denise Truscello
Love in This Club

Credit: Denise Truscello

You Make Me Wanna...

Credit: Denise Truscello
DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love

Credit: Denise Truscello
By Sarah Michaud