Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon Reteam 16 Years After 'Yeah!' for New Single 'SexBeat' — Listen

This trio said “yeah, yeah, yeah” to a new collab!

On Friday — 16 years after their 2004 hit song “Yeah!” — Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris dropped a new single titled “SexBeat.” The decidedly NSFW tune once again has Lil Jon, 49, shouting “Yeah!” behind the lyrics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There’s “something about the way it make me move, move,” Usher, 41, sings in the chorus about a love interest’s so-called “sex beat.”

“Listen, this ain’t no regular occasion, nah / This ain’t no test in keeping patient / So you don’t need to keep me waiting, waiting / Your body language I’m translating, translating / I’m tryna hear it all from your head to your heart,” sings Usher.

Hyping the song’s release on Instagram, Ludacris, 42, called the new song “Certified Quarantine Music.” The rapper also wrote, “The 🌎 Asked For it, Now the 🌎 gets it Ursher, Jon & Luda Did It Again 🔥.”

RELATED: Lil Jon Saves His Energy for the Stage: Rapper Admits ‘I’m Kind of Quiet’ When Not Performing

Image zoom Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon in 2016 Ethan Miller/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Will Smith & More Attend DJ D-Nice’s Digital Quarantine Dance Party



RELATED: The Weeknd Claims Usher Copied His Style in Hit Song ‘Climax’: ‘It Was Very Flattering’

Speaking about “Yeah!” back in 2004, Usher told the Today show that most of its success can be attributed to hit-maker Lil Jon’s co-writing and producing work.

“The cool thing is the song went to No. 1 without a video,” said Usher at the time. “I was a fan of [Lil Jon’s] crunk sound. Creatively, R&B had never been associated with crunk. He wrote this record for me, and we cut it.”

He added: “We put the song out there only in hopes of warming the water up. But it got ahead of us.”

“SexBeat” is now available wherever you stream music.