Usher Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency in Style with No. 1 Hits, Stripper Poles, and Faux Dollar Bills

Usher performs at the grand opening of “USHER The Las Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usher has officially brought the OMG to Las Vegas.

On Friday night, the multi-talented performer, 42, kicked off his residency show at the famed Colosseum in Caesars Palace — and he didn't hold back.

Usher didn't say much to the crowd of sold out crowd of 4,300 people during the 90-minute show, instead letting his music and his never-ending barrage of No. 1 songs do the talking. The star also didn't hesitate to play his strings of hits, including "Yeah," "Caught Up" and "Confessions."

In a city that doesn't shy away for its vast assortment of adult entertainment, Usher's show got steamy at times, featuring dancers showing off their moves on stripper poles.

Usher performs at the grand opening of “USHER The Las Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usher | Credit: Denise Truscello

The nightclub vibe was also enhanced with "Ush Bucks," faux dollar bills with Usher's face that fell from the rafters onto the crowd throughout the night.



As all this happened, Usher continued to showcase his own dancing and singing skills, much to the delight of the crowd. Taking things to a whole new level, the eight-time Grammy winner even performed while on roller skates.

While he rarely addressed his fans directly during the night, Usher did share a special moment with the crowd at the start of the show, as he walked through the audience and gave them his attention.

"Vegas, It's Up Tonight!," he tweeted to his 12 million followers hours before the residency kicked off.

The Usher residency marked the first new major residency to hit the Las Vegas Strip since the coronavirus pandemic. The show itself was a runaway hit months before Usher ever stepped foot on the stage — the initial run of a dozen shows sold out so quickly that six additional performance had to be added.