Usher Says He's 'Feeling a Bit Lost' After His Grandma Tina Died: 'I Just Wasn't Ready'

Usher is mourning the loss of his grandmother.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, the "My Boo" singer announced that his grandma Ernestine Carter had died and opened up to fans about he's been coping since.

"I LOVE U MORE," he wrote in the opening of the lengthy Instagram post, alongside a carousel of photos and a video with his grandmother, who died in her Chattanooga home on Dec. 24 at age 87.

"It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her," the 44-year-old singer wrote. "Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life's work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others. I feel a bit lost right now."

He added that a part of him is "trying to be strong for others," while another "continues to break silently." Usher then went on to describe how she was always there for him.

"Her last words to me were, 'There's a time for everything son ...there's a time to laugh, a time to cry...there's a time to live and a time to die,' " he wrote.

He added, "I need you right now more than ever Grandma. Just to hear u one more time. Missin u. I celebrate u and your life!!"

The "Yeah!" singer concluded by recalling a piece of advice he received from someone recently: " 'Keep in mind that it's only sad b/c we miss them and that's us being selfish and rightfully so but it's really a congratulatory celebration b/c they're at the ultimate place forever!' I believe that... she will be missed very much."

On Sunday, Usher — who kicked off his Las Vegas residency in July — shared a family photo on Instagram where they're all wearing matching pajamas and festive Santa hats.

"Family is all that matters," he began in the post. "Blessings the ones that are here and the ones that watch over us!! Jesus is the reason, GOD Bless you this holiday season. From my family to yours."

Last month on Thanksgiving, the singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide over 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center, which provides housing and services for women, children and veterans with elder sons Naviyd, 14, and Usher V, 15, by his side.

"For those in need of family ... so happy that we are blessed to be a blessing," Usher captioned a photo from the day shared on Instagram.

In addition to his teen sons, which he shares with ex Tameka Foster, Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea share two kids — son Sire, 14 months, and daughter Sovereign, 2.