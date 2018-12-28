Usher Files for Divorce from Wife Grace Miguel 9 Months After Ending Their 3-Year Marriage

Usher and estranged wife Grace Miguel are moving forward with their split following three years of marriage.

In a court document obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, the singer, 40, filed for divorce on Friday in Georgia. His filing comes nine months after they announced their separation in March.

A rep for Usher had no comment.

The pair previously confirmed the breakup in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives,” the statement read. “The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

They were last photographed together in late June during a dinner outing in Los Angeles.

The star and Miguel — who is also Usher’s manager — secretly wed in late 2015 months after he proposed in January of that year.

Three months before PEOPLE confirmed their engagement, Usher raved about Miguel in an interview with Billboard.

“I have an incredible partner and manager,” the Grammy winner said. “She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career.”

Usher has two sons, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 10, and Usher Raymond V, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, whom he divorced in 2009.