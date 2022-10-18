Issa Rae became Usher's "Superstar"!

The actress, 37, was invited on stage by Usher, 44, during Saturday's show of his Las Vegas residency and was treated to an intimate performance of his song "Superstar."

The moment was shared on Usher's Instagram page.

Usher, who kicked off his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in July, is heard asking the Emmy Award nominee: "Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit?" He then began to sing to her and look directly in her eyes.

He told the actress, "Come on, we're just gonna flip the whole show up," as he guided her on stage and said, "I want you to just sit right here with me."

While the clip cuts off after they hit the stage together, the two can be seen dancing along to the song from Usher's 2004 album, Confessions, and embracing each other with a hug.

Denise Truscello

The father of four returned to Las Vegas after a successful 20-show run at Caesars Palace in the summer of 2021.

During an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Usher opened up about his tour and why he decided to extend it.

"Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I've been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle," he said.

"I've been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it's in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing."

Before kicking off his new 2022 residency, he shared with PEOPLE, "I've actually made plans to vibe up a bit and give people something that's different than what they experienced the last time they came into this environment."