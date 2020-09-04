Usher Announces Las Vegas Residency for 2021:'It's Gonna Be Crazy, Really Amazing'

The singer said he will perform "earlier songs as well as new music" during his 12-show residency

Usher is coming to Vegas!

On Friday, the Grammy-winner appeared on Good Morning America to announce that he will be headlining a Las Vegas residency, taking place on the stage of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning next summer.

"I’m really excited about it, this is something I’ve been talking about for years with my family, with my fans," he said of his upcoming event.

The "Love in this Club" singer will perform 12 dates at the iconic 4,300-seat theater beginning July 16, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022.

Usher — who revealed the exciting news while eating breakfast in his kitchen — also shared that his show will include "earlier songs as well as new music" and will give people an "up close and personal immersive experience."

"It's really something that I'm looking forward to," he smiled. "It’s gonna be crazy man, it’s really gonna be amazing."

The singer then shared the news on social media, noting that tickets for his show will go on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The show, promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, is the first time the singer will perform in an intimate setting as he usually plays arenas, he told Billboard.

"This is a real treat because it’s the first time I've ever done anything quite like this. You have benchmarks, right? You want to have your record played on the radio and then go on to win a Grammy. Vegas was always a benchmark for me that I couldn't wait to be able to do,” Usher said.

"I can pull from all of the things that I've done — a little bit of acting, a little bit of personality, a little bit of music, dance. I can be more intimate than I've ever been with my audience, allowing people to come in and feel a different level of connection to the songs," he added. "Las Vegas is all about really shining it up.”

Usher's announcement comes just a few days after it was revealed that he is expecting his third child and first with longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

"Usher's very excited to be a dad again. They're both thrilled to be expecting," an insider close to Usher and Goicoechea told PEOPLE this week.

The parents-to-be were recently photographed with their arms around each other, the music executive's baby bump visible under a fitted black top.