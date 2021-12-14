"We're excited," say Michael and Carissa Alvarado, who are working on an exciting music project for their 10th wedding anniversary next year

Us the Duo Is Ending 2021 on a High Note — and They Have Big Things in Store for Next Year

Us the Duo is wrapping up 2021 the best way they know how: with music.

Each year, husband and wife duo Michael and Carissa Alvarado perform a medley of the biggest songs from the past year, and this year, they're taking it one step further by sharing which tunes they played nonstop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In partnership with Huggies, the music duo is offering one fan the chance to win a year's worth of diapers by sharing how their child "hacked" their 2021 music playlist. While some parents ended up having the Wiggles as their top artist, Michael and Carissa's top artist ended up being themselves, thanks to their 3-year-old daughter and biggest fan, Xyla.

"When we first had a baby we didn't predict that this would be a part of parenthood, where your kids take over most things in your life, but our music streaming platform is literally just all her songs," Michael tells PEOPLE. "She just has an affinity for listening to us. [We] never would've predicted that, but I think her favorite song still might be 'No Matter Where You Are' for two years strong. I don't know why she loves this so much, but we'll take it."

Us the Duo Credit: Sean Martin

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While Xyla clearly can't get enough of her parents' music, Michael and Carissa have also been inspired by a few musicians this past year.

"I'm such a Billie Eilish fan," Carissa says. "I just love her voice and her music, and I'm really inspired personally by her. I'm also loving Olivia Rodrigo. She's half Filipino, so that's also really exciting, too. She's representing. Just to see her success has been really incredible to watch and she definitely deserves it. Her songs are amazing. I was addicted to that whole album for a while. The whole world was."

As for Michael, he's been digging Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of "All Too Well" from Red (Taylor's Version). In fact, they're currently trying to figure out how to incorporate that song into their annual music medley, among many other songs by Eilish, Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and BTS.

"This year has actually been a really fun year for music, and ironically it's all from TikTok," Michael says. Of course, that has made putting together their music medley a bit challenging as a lot of the music popularized on TikTok this past year wasn't actually from 2021. "It's made making this [year's medley] particularly tough because we try to honor the top hits [from the past year]. But songs like 'Meet Me at Our Spot' came out in 2020 or 'Beggin'' came out in 2017, so we're like, 'Dang, we can't put that in there.' So it's been a puzzle trying to piece it all together."

Having gotten their own start on Vine, Michael and Carissa know first-hand the power of social media in the music industry.

"It's been really inspiring to open up TikTok and see artists using the platform to get their music heard," Michael says. "It does remind me a lot of Vine, but bigger. TikTok feels like it has a bigger reach and it's so music-focused, [whereas] Vine was a lot of comedy. Even in comedy skits on TikTok, there's usually a song playing in the background, so music is the backdrop."

Since posting six-second cover versions of popular songs on Vine back in 2013, Us the Duo has come a long way in their career. They've released five studio albums, toured the world with Pentatonix, had their music included in a feature film, and even competed on America's Got Talent. But they have plenty more in store.

us the duo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Taking a page from Taylor Swift's book, Us the Duo announced they have plans to re-record some of their biggest songs next year.

"Our 10-year wedding anniversary is in April of next year so we want to put together a project that revamps some of the old songs, and then write some new ones. We're going to start working on that at the top of the new year," Michael says.

"We are in the works of collaborating with an artist who is very large in their country, the top streaming artist in their country actually, to be on that same project," Michael adds. "So our plan is to then tour to that country and push the album around the same time. We can't quite reveal it yet, but we can say this will be our first official collab. We've never really done features before, so [we're] excited to enter into that world with Us the Duo."

As for what the next 5 to 10 years will hold for Us the Duo, Michael and Carissa hope to keep doing things that make them happy.

"I feel like I'm living the dream right now," Carissa says. "We live in a place that we love. We're having so much fun as a little family. Xyla is delightful. She's always surprising us and keeps things really fun. I'm excited to make more memories as a family."

Michael adds, "It took a lot of work to get here just internally. Making choices along the way of doing things that bring us joy every day. We love what we do with our music and for work, and we just want to keep doing that every day that we possibly can. So if in 5 to 10 years from now we're still doing this. That's all we can hope for."