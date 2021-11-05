K-Pop Trainee Program Comes to the U.S. with Universal Music and HYBE Global Audition Challenge

The effort is the first U.S.-based attempt to recreate the legendarily rigorous K-pop training and development system

Attention all vocalists! South Korean entertainment mega-agency HYBE (home to the global phenomenon that is BTS) is joining forces with Universal Music Group for a first-of-its-kind venture, called the HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition challenge. The pairing will bring the two legendary organizations together to find, according to a statement, a "global, diverse, and multi-talented girl pop group made up of artists around the world who are deeply passionate about music and aspire to be the next global superstar."

Once selected, the winners will experience firsthand the famous K-pop trainee program, which focuses on music and performance training as well as artist development and life skills like protecting mental wellness and financial literacy. The winners will train in Los Angeles, where the group will ultimately make their debut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Once selected, HYBE will lead the discovery, training, and development of the group, as well as take charge of the fan content production processes, and overall engagement with fans worldwide. Music production, traditional marketing, and global distribution will be handled by the Geffen Records team.