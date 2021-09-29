David Bowie recorded the album, which revisits and reimagines some of his early songs, after his set at Glastonbury 2000

Unheard David Bowie Album Toy Will Finally Be Released: 'It Now Belongs to All of Us'

An unreleased album from David Bowie will soon see the light of day, more than 20 years after it was recorded and six years after the iconic singer's death.

Toy will see its long-awaited release on Jan. 7, one day before what would have been Bowie's 75th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The album was recorded after the "Modern Love" singer's performance at Glastonbury 2000, and features new interpretations of lesser-known songs he previously recorded between 1964 and 1971, before "Space Oddity" rocketed him to stardom.

Bowie first started toying with the idea of the album in 1999, when he performed the 1966 track "Can't Help Thinking About Me" for an episode of VH1 Storytellers, according to a press release.

"David planned to record the album 'old school' with the band playing live, choose the best takes and then release it as soon as humanly possible in a remarkably prescient manner," the press release said. "Unfortunately, in 2001 the concept of the 'surprise drop' album release and the technology to support it were still quite a few years off, making it impossible to release Toy, as the album was now named, out to fans as instantly as David wanted."

RELATED VIDEO: The Story Behind the Story: David Bowie's Final Days

As he waited, Bowie moved on to another project, which eventually became the 2002 album Heathen, and Toy was ultimately shelved.

"Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy. It's the sound of people happy to be playing music," Bowie's co-producer Mark Plati said in a statement. "David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective — a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it twenty years later. From time to time, he used to say 'Mark, this is our album' — I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I'm happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us."

The album's sleeve artwork was designed by Ziggy Stardust himself, and features a photo of him as a baby with a contemporary face. The album package will also feature a 16-page book with previously unseen photographs taken by Frank Ockenfels III.