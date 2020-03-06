Ultra Music Festival in Miami Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Another concert has been postponed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.

On Friday, Ultra Music Festival organizers announced in a Twitter statement that officials with the event’s host city of Miami had decided to postpone the annual outdoor electronic music festival to 2021. The event was scheduled for later this month, and will now take place on March 26, 27 and 28 of next year.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021,” the statement read.

“Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time,” the festival organizers explained.

“We completely understand how extremely frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to coming to Ultra, having already made travel arrangements,” the statement continued.

“This is, however, an unprecedented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance,” the statement added. “Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event.”

Though refund information was not immediately available, the statement said all ticket holders will be contacted on Monday with more information and next steps.

The festival marks the latest set of concerts to be postponed as officials in the United States and across the world race to contain the coronavirus. Artists including Mariah Carey, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Maluma have also begun to cancel tour stops in recent weeks.

K-pop boy band BTS also called off the first showings on their highly anticipated world tour, as they were set to open in Seoul, South Korea, in April. BTS said the decision was made “after extensive and careful consideration” and asked for “understanding” from their loyal fans, who will receive refunds.

As of Friday, there were 241 confirmed cases in the United States, and 14 deaths.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.