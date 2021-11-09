The song appears on the soundtrack for Sing 2, which hits theaters on Dec. 22

U2's Music Video for 'Your Song Saved My Life' from Sing 2 Soundtrack Spotlights Student Musicians

U2 is back with their first new music in three years — and with the help of the upcoming movie Sing 2, they're working to bring the joy of song to kids everywhere.

The band recorded the new track "Your Song Saved My Life" for the Sing 2 soundtrack, and PEOPLE is exclusively premiering its music video, which features real-life students and teachers involved in the nonprofit Education Through Music (ETM).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, directed by Aya Tanimura, teenage singers, guitarists and more talk about just how impactful music has been on their lives, helping them through struggles including poverty and health battles.

"I sang for the first time at my sister's funeral when I was 11," says Stephen, a 17-year-old singer.

The video also features the students' teachers, who serve as role models to the teens.

"Writing music during times of sadness helped me to always stay strong," says one student.

RELATED VIDEO: Bono Gushes About Luciano Pavarotti's Performances in New Documentary

Adds another: "The feeling of loneliness, of depression, feeling like I had no one… music really helped me overcome it."

The clip is the product of a partnership between Illumination, Universal Pictures, Republic Records and ETM, which "provides music as a core subject for all children, and utilizes music education as a catalyst to improve academic achievement, motivation for school and self-confidence," according to its website.

To further the mission, U2 has launched yoursongsavedmylife.com, and you can support the organization via Sing 2 here.

"Your Song Saved My Life" marks the first new music from U2 since 2019, and frontman Bono is set to make his animated film debut in Sing 2 as the voice of Clay Calloway.

The soundtrack, which comes out on Dec. 17, will also feature original songs from Sam i. featuring Anitta, BIA and Jarina De Marco, and a song from Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings featuring DSCOSTU.

Stars like Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Elton John and Billie Eilish will also contribute tracks to the film, which comes out on Dec. 22.