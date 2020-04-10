U2 Donates $10.9 Million to Ireland to Help Fight Against the Coronavirus

Image zoom Prodip Guha/Getty

U2 is helping in the fight against the coronavirus amid the pandemic by providing relief to Ireland.

Recently, the Irish rock band — comprised of members Bono, 59, The Edge, 58, Larry Mullen Jr., 58, and Adam Clayton, 60 — donated €10 million (which is about $10.9 million) to aid with the sourcing and purchasing of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Ireland. The lump sum contribution will also help to support healthcare workers who are constantly in close proximity to the virus.

The first portion of goods arrived on Wednesday, Ireland’s National Public Service RTÉ reports. The batch of medical supplies was shipped using a plane provided by the Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon. It arrived at Dublin Airport and included 40 ventilators.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wrote on Twitter that the government has purchased an amount of personal protection equipment that would usually last for more than a decade.

“Govt has ordered what in normal times would be a 13 year supply of PPE,” he wrote. “Even so, all assistance from private sector and [the] general public is welcome. We’d rather be using it than looking for it. And, when it’s all over we can build a stockpile and help out other countries in need too.”

“This entire project was conceived and executed in just ten days,” Emmet Moloney of Avolon told RTÉ. “We want to support the remarkable people on the frontlines of our healthcare services. Avolon is an Irish company. We’re proud and privileged to play our part in that.”

In addition to Wednesday’s massive shipment in collaboration with other organizations, Avolon writes that “we are launching a campaign to fund a further cargo flight to support frontline staff and services fighting #COVID19. We plan to fly 40 tonnes of vital #PPE to Ireland – please donate here: https://avolon.aero.”

On St. Patrick’s Day, U2‘s frontman Bono debuted the track “Let Your Love Be Known,” paying tribute to anyone who is impacted by the the coronavirus outbreak. He premiered the song, which is his first in three years, in a video on the band’s Instagram.

“For ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to. Bono,” he captioned the post.

Bono opened the Instagram video by explaining that he wanted to share “a little postcard from bubbling Dublin on St Patrick’s Day.” He also revealed that he wrote the song “about an hour ago.”

“Walked through the streets of Dublin and no one was near,” he sang. “I don’t know you / No, I didn’t think I didn’t care / You live so very far away from me / Just across the square.”

Continuing, he sang, “You can’t touch but you can sing across rooftops / Sing to me down the phone / Sing and promise me you won’t stop / Sing and you’re never alone.”

