U2’s frontman Bono was moved to address the recent spate of celebrity deaths during the group’s first appearance at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Monday.

In front of an invite-only SiriusXM show, which included model Kaia Gerber and her father Rande among others, Bono talked about how difficult it can be to lose a friend.

“It’s hard to lose a friend, to lose a mate. This band has been through that and music lost some great people who gave up on their own life and that makes it kind of harder,” he said to a full house of hard-core U2 fans. “Fashion, and now this great storyteller, who I’m sure had stories he couldn’t tell us. To Anthony Bourdain and his friends and family, this is a song inspired by a great, great, great friend of ours. His name is Michael Hutchence.”

U2 played “Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” a song from their album All That You Can’t Leave Behind, which was inspired by the death of Hutchence, INXS’s frontman who took his own life in 1997 at age 37.

Bono’s speech subtly referenced designer Kate Spade, who took her own life and was found inside her N.Y.C. apartment on June 5.

A housekeeper discovered her, according to a police source, and she apparently left a suicide note.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” her family said in a statement via the New York Daily News. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

As the nation grieved for a woman whose handbags and accessories became staples inside their homes, the country was shocked again three days later when they woke up to the news that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain had also taken his life.

The host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Bourdain’s award-winning show.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).