U2's Bono and The Edge Look Back at Their Careers and Friendship in New Documentary Trailer: Watch

Bono and The Edge are ready for their close-ups!

The U2 band members are the subjects of a new documentary, titled Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman. The film is scheduled to premiere via Disney+ on March 17, the same day that the band's Songs of Surrender album ― a collection of 40 U2 songs from across the group's catalog that have been re-recorded and reimagined — will be released.

In the doc's first trailer, which debuted on Friday, Bono, 62, and The Edge, 61, reflect on their friendship and careers as David Letterman travels to Dublin, Ireland, to spend time with the two rock stars.

"While Larry was injured and Adam was off making an art film, Edge and I asked David Letterman to Dublin to talk about our songs," Bono says in the clip, referring to fellow U2 bandmates Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton.

The project also features an intimate performance from the two members of the group that took place at the former Ambassador Cinema building at the top of O'Connell Street on Dublin's Northside.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman is directed by Morgan Neville, who also helmed Johnny Cash's America (2008), 20 Feet From Stardom (2013) and Keith Richards: Under the Influence (2015).

Produced by Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions and Letterman's Worldwide Pants, the forthcoming project sees Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Caitrin Rogers and Tom Keaney serve as executive producers, Mary Barclay, Meredith Kaulfers and Mike Sweeney as co-executive producers and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell as a producer.

Disney+

Songs of Surrender, meanwhile, is curated and produced by The Edge and sees U2 revisit some of their most popular songs, including "With or Without You," "One," "Beautiful Day," "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Invisible."

A selection of the tracks, according to a press release, include new arrangements and new lyrics. "Pride (In The Name Of Love)," the first track from the LP, has already been released.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman will begin streaming March 17 on Disney+.