U2's Bono and The Edge Look Back at Their Careers and Friendship in New Documentary Trailer: Watch

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman will begin streaming March 17 on Disney+

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 04:53 PM

Bono and The Edge are ready for their close-ups!

The U2 band members are the subjects of a new documentary, titled Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman. The film is scheduled to premiere via Disney+ on March 17, the same day that the band's Songs of Surrender album ― a collection of 40 U2 songs from across the group's catalog that have been re-recorded and reimagined — will be released.

In the doc's first trailer, which debuted on Friday, Bono, 62, and The Edge, 61, reflect on their friendship and careers as David Letterman travels to Dublin, Ireland, to spend time with the two rock stars.

"While Larry was injured and Adam was off making an art film, Edge and I asked David Letterman to Dublin to talk about our songs," Bono says in the clip, referring to fellow U2 bandmates Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton.

The project also features an intimate performance from the two members of the group that took place at the former Ambassador Cinema building at the top of O'Connell Street on Dublin's Northside.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Musician The Edge (L) and singer Bono of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman is directed by Morgan Neville, who also helmed Johnny Cash's America (2008), 20 Feet From Stardom (2013) and Keith Richards: Under the Influence (2015).

Produced by Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions and Letterman's Worldwide Pants, the forthcoming project sees Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Caitrin Rogers and Tom Keaney serve as executive producers, Mary Barclay, Meredith Kaulfers and Mike Sweeney as co-executive producers and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell as a producer.

Bono and The Edge A Sort of Homecoming
Disney+

Songs of Surrender, meanwhile, is curated and produced by The Edge and sees U2 revisit some of their most popular songs, including "With or Without You," "One," "Beautiful Day," "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Invisible."

A selection of the tracks, according to a press release, include new arrangements and new lyrics. "Pride (In The Name Of Love)," the first track from the LP, has already been released.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman will begin streaming March 17 on Disney+.

Related Articles
Beyonce, JAY-Z, Bruce Springsteen
Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Bono and Ali Hewson attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
Bono on His 'Special' Relationship with Wife Ali Hewson: We 'Have Romantic Love and Friendship'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors
Bono and Ali Hewson attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bono on His 40-Year Marriage with Ali Hewson: 'She Was Never Going to Be "Just" My Wife'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
'21 Jump Street' Film - 2012
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt have launched KickStand canned cocktails
J.J., Kealia and T.J. Watt Debut Their New Line of Canned Vodka Cocktails 'With a Bit of a Kick'
Beyonce
41 Years of Beyoncé: Celebrating Queen Bey By the Numbers from 1 to 41
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Bono (L-R), The Edge, Larry Mullen, and Adam Clayton of the band U2 pose with their award for "Best Rock Performance by a Group" backstage during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center February 13, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
U2 to Perform at New Vegas 'Sphere' for First Live Concerts in 4 Years After Super Bowl Ad Launch
U2
U2 Donates $10.9 Million to Ireland to Help Fight Against the Coronavirus