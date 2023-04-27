Tyler, the Creator Says His Will Doesn't Allow for Posthumous Music Releases: 'Gross'

Tyler, the Creator doesn't want any of his music released when he's "GONE, GONE."

The Grammy winner, 32, revealed during an intimate show at Los Angeles' El Rey Theater on Wednesday that posthumous music releases are off the table for him — and that it's already written in his will.

The revelation came as the Odd Future alum (born Tyler Okonma) celebrated the release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale — a March-dropped deluxe edition of his Grammy-winning album.

During the show, Tyler played unreleased track "Penny," and explained to fans why it's hard to let some music stay tucked away.

"Some of these are so good I can't just let 'em sit on my hard drive," Tyler told fans. "Because I have in my will that if I die, they can't put no f---ing post[humous] album out. That's f---ing gross, like, half-ass ideas and some random feature on it from some n---- I didn't f--- with. Like, no."

Tyler's view on the matter is one shared by many musicians — including Anderson .Paak.

In 2021, the "Heart Don't Stand a Chance" singer revealed a then-new tattoo that specifically gives his estate instructions on what to do with his unreleased music when he's no longer alive.

The tattoo — which appears below an image of Animal, the Muppet, playing the drums — was shared to .Paak's Instagram Story. "When I'm gone," it reads, "please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public."

Posthumous releases certainly aren't anything new in popular music, as this decade alone, fans have seen new albums from artists like Mac Miller, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke, Eddie Money and DMX shortly after their respective deaths.

Tyler, the Creator. Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While .Paak and Tyler are vocally against posthumous releases, others don't see harm in it. Specifically, Ed Sheeran is "Thinking Out Loud" about what his musical output will look like when he's no longer alive.

The "Shape of You" singer, 32, revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that he's already planning for an album to release after his death.

"I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote 'perfect' for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there," Sheeran told the outlet. "And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out."

The posthumous release, Sheeran shared, will be the final project in another five-album series of projects titled after symbols — like his current mathematical titles. And while he didn't reveal much else about it, he's already juggling a few musical projects at the moment.

As for upcoming posthumous releases, Madlib revealed earlier this year that he is — in fact — working on a new Mac Miller project, otherwise known by fans as the long-teased MacLib. The producer revealed during a Sway in the Morning interview that the late rapper's estate has agreed to the project's release, with no confirmed date as of now.