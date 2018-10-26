Tyler the Creator was involved in a nearly fatal car accident Wednesday night.

The following morning, the 27-year-old rapper opened up about the crash, in which he totaled his new Tesla as a result of falling asleep at the wheel.

“My big doopy ass usually go to sleep 10:30 (i wake up at 7 er morn) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home, im a dumb ass bitch but lil mama don’t have a scratch im lucky,” Tyler wrote over a selfie of himself posted to his Instagram Stories.

“I calmly jumped out the back and called the people. thanks elon for the excessive airbags u a qt. good day sir,” Tyler added in reference to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tyler the Creator Tyler the Creator/Instagram

According to TMZ, Tyler rammed his Tesla Model X into a parked car near UCLA’s campus. The impact was reportedly so strong that the parked car, a Honda CR-V was flung 50 feet down the road.

Tyler left his information for the Honda owner. TMZ also reported that no arrests have been made.

Before addressing the crash, Tyler released a cover of the classic Christmas carol, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Tyler the Creator FilmMagic

RELATED: Tyler the Creator Claims He Wrote ‘See You Again’ for Zayn Malik but He ‘Flaked’

It’s part of the soundtrack for the new Illumination film Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which hits theaters Nov. 9. Tyler, the Creator is featured on multiple songs on the soundtrack from both a production and vocal standpoint.

The original version of the tune was, of course, sung by Thurl Ravenscroft for the 1966 television animated film.