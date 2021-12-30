Tyler, the Creator previously said he was inspired to embrace his "strong African last name" by Virgil Abloh

Tyler, the Creator Says He's Considering Using His Real Name More After Realizing It's 'Cool'

Tyler, the Creator has been using a stage name for nearly his entire career — and while he has no plans to stop, he's also learning to embrace his African last name.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 30, told Fast Company that as he's gotten older, he's found an appreciation for his full name, Tyler Okonma, and is thinking about using it more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps, just looks really cool," he said. "So you might see more of that, I don't know. I'm getting older, and I think when people get older, they start realizing s— and liking things they didn't like. You just start changing. So I think my version of that is looking at my name and saying, 'Oh, this is actually cool.'"

Tyler said that his stage name came from a MySpace page he made at just 13 years old, where he'd upload drawings, photos and beats he'd made. Once his career began to pick up, the name followed.

RELATED VIDEO: Jaden Smith Celebrates 'Boyfriend' Tyler the Creator's Grammy Win

"I'm 17, in high school, and around L.A., that name's getting around, and I kind of just kept it as my stage name," he explained. "It's really dumb, but it stuck with me, so it just works."

The "EARFQUAKE" rapper previously revealed that it was the late Virgil Abloh who helped him feel more comfortable embracing his own last name, which he said was "so foreign" to him growing up, as it was different from his mother's last name, and he didn't know any family members on his dad's side.

"ABLOH. That strong African last name. few years back I started using more of my African last name OKONMA because of how real Virgil's felt," Tyler wrote on Instagram in November after Abloh's death.

In his interview with Fast Company, Tyler said he began embracing his last name about five years ago, and started putting it on his album covers.