Tyler, the Creator Apologizes to Selena Gomez for Past Tweets on New Song 'Manifesto'

Tyler, the Creator is coming clean.

On Friday, the 30-year-old rapper dropped his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, which features a track where he appears to apologize to Selena Gomez for past insensitive tweets.

Titled "Manifesto," Tyler is now officially apologizing to the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 28. "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy shit / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f--- Bieber, Just-in," he raps.

The tweets in question were allegedly posted from 2010 and 2011, per Billboard, when Gomez would've been between 18 and 19 years old and dating Justin Bieber, who counted Tyler as a friend.

Back in 2013, Tyler opened up about the dynamic behind his relationship with Gomez during a chat with Power 106 Los Angeles.

At the time, the rapper said that Gomez had beef with him whenever he would hang around Bieber, 27, who she has had an on-and-off relationship with in years past.

"We don't really get along," Tyler said at the time. "She don't like me."

"We don't like each other 'cause [I'm] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that's my homeboy," he added. "She always be mean muggin' me. Like why are you hating on me?"