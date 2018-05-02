Tyga — Kylie Jenner's Ex — Owes Nearly $1 Million in Unpaid Taxes

Jeff Nelson
May 02, 2018 02:25 PM

Tyga has allegedly racked up an exorbitant amount in tax liens.

The “Rack City” rapper — who dated Kylie Jenner for years before calling it quits in 2017 — owes the government $890,183.87, according to a tax lien document obtained by PEOPLE. The Blast was first to report the news.

“Further interest and fees will accrue at the rate prescribed by law until paid,” reads a notice from the Franchise Tax Board of the State of California, which reveals the 28-year-old Tyga (born Micheal Ray Stevenson) owes back taxes for six years, from 2011 – 2016.

A rep for Tyga did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tyga
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Financial and legal woes have plagued Tyga for years.

The rapper, in 2012, was accused of failing to pay rent on a Malibu home he was living in before he and the landlord reached a settlement four years later.

And Tyga’s fiscal problems made headlines throughout 2016. In March of that year, F&S Investment Properties accused the star of damaging a Los Angeles home he had rented to run a side business; the business was ordered to pay $186,275.89 in damages as a result of the situation months later in August.

Then, again in August 2016, Beverly Hills jeweler Jason Arasheben claimed Tyga owed him $280,000 for jewelry he had never paid for; in November 2016, his lawyer told PEOPLE he had paid off part of the nearly $280,000 debt and would pay off the remaining balance shortly after.

Also in November 2016, Tyga was sued for allegedly failing to make payments on a 2016 Ferrari 488; the car had reportedly been repossessed several times.

And last spring, Tyga’s ex Blac Chyna — with whom he shares 5-year-old son King Cairo — accused him of skipping child support payments.

“No child support!” she wrote on social media in March 2017. “I bet any money! I got more money then [sic] ur account Tyga, Michael!!! So go tell Kylie [Jenner], and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting [you]! But u wanna make it like I want u lol!” (Tyga did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.)

