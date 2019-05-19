Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Tyga Was Once Married to the Mother of Tristan Thompson's Son

The Kardashian-Jenner family dating tree is way more complicated than we previously thought.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and E! News, Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner, was once married to Jordan Craig, the mother of Tristan Thompson‘s son Prince, now 2.

Thompson, of course, is also father to 13-month-old daughter True with ex Khloé Kardashian, who is Jenner’s older sister.

The outlets report that the “Taste” rapper (né Michael Ray Stevenson) and Craig were married in September 2010. Tyga, 29, filed for divorce one month later, and their split was finalized in 2011. Recently, however, the rapper has begun liking Craig’s Instagram posts.

After splitting with Craig, Tyga began dating Blac Chyna, after the pair met on set of his “Rack City” music video in 2011, the same year his divorce with Craig was finalized. By August 2014, Tyga and Chyna had split and co-parent 6-year-old son King Cairo.

Following his split from Chyna, Tyga dated Jenner, 21. The two were first linked in the fall of 2014 when Jenner was just 17, though they didn’t confirm the relationship until March 2015. Following Jenner’s 18th birthday in August that year, they became much more open as a couple, regularly stepping out together and documenting much of their love on social media.

But in April 2018, Tyga and Jenner, 21, called it quits, and she now shares baby daughter Stormi, 15 months, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

As is that wasn’t complicated enough, during Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, Chyna, 31, was also dating a member of the famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians family: Rob Kardashian.

Chyna and Kardashian, 32, went public with their relationship in January 2016, got engaged in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, now 2, in November 2016, before splitting in February 2017.

Meanwhile, Thompson, 28, and Craig began dating in 2014. Two years later, the basketball player and Khloé, 34, were first linked in September 2016, while Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s son.

Thompson and the Good American mogul split earlier this year, following his cheating scandal with Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Although the pair are no longer together, Kardashian is determined that she and Thompson continue to have a “civilized” relationship.

Sitting down with Laura Wasser for an episode of the lawyer’s Divorce Sucks podcast, which airs in full on Monday, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star calls her ex “a great person.”

In an advance clip obtained by TMZ, she also opens up about the NBA player’s presence at True’s first-birthday bash last month, saying, “I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

“I know that she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do,” she adds.