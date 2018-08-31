Tyga Claims He ‘Had a Lot To Do’ with Ex Kylie Jenner’s Career — Including Her Lip Kits

Tyga says he had a hand in helping put his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner on the map.

In an interview on Thursday’s episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, the “Rack City” rapper, 28, didn’t hesitate for a moment when asked whether he “felt like you helped at all” in establishing the 21-year-old reality star’s career.

“Everybody know that, that’s public…we ain’t gonna run from that,” he told Minaj, 35.

“But a lot of men say stuff like that, Tyga,” the “Ganja Burns” rapper replied. “But what about all the work that this person is doing as well for their career?”

Explaining himself, Tyga continued: “You gotta look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught.”

“It was like, you could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this, you should add that because you need black people to f— with you”, he continued, adding, “if you ain’t got black people behind you, you ain’t got nothing.”

“I had a lot to do with all that, which I don’t need credit for,” Tyga continued, before also claiming that he helped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whom he dated for nearly three years, out with her line of incredibly successful Lip Kits.

“I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one that helped her coming up with these colors and names on her…what is it, the lip line things? It was a lot of stuff,” he shared.

Last month, Forbes predicted that since her Kylie Cosmetics empire is worth $900 million, putting Jenner on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.”

The rapper went on to remark that the pair “had a good time” during their relationship, and he wasn’t “bitter” about their split.

“We went our separate ways and we’re both doing good,” he continued, having previously shared during the episode that he didn’t miss her.

“Nah, I’m good,” he remarked.

Tyga’s appearance on Minaj’s radio show came almost two weeks after Minaj accused Jenner of helping her boyfriend Travis Scott promote his new album, which still held the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart when Minaj dropped her latest album earlier this month.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. Lol. Im actually laughing,” Minaj wrote on Twitter, referencing an Instagram post Jenner had recently posted, included a link to his Astroworld shop, in which she wrote that both she and the couple’s daughter would be joining him on tour.

However, Minaj later clarified on an episode of her Queen Radio show that she had nothing but love for Jenner as she shut down rumors of a feud between them.

“I f— love Kylie and that’s never gonna change,” she shared. “It’s obvious she got to ride with her man — why the f— wouldn’t she? We’re not going to make this something this is not. She’s not done anything wrong.”