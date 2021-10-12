"I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," Tyga's ex Camaryn Swanson wrote

Tyga Booked for Domestic Violence on $50K Bail After Ex-Girlfriend Accused Him of Physical Assault

Rapper Tyga — real name Michael Stevenson — was booked by Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday morning in connection with a domestic violence incident that same day. The day before, Tyga's ex Camaryn Swanson shared photos of abuse she allegedly faced at his hands.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, his bail was set to $50,000 after he was arrested at 9:30 am Tuesday morning. An LAPD official provided no comment to PEOPLE, and referred to the department's Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood," the LAPD's public information account tweeted Tuesday.

Camaryn Swanson, Tyga Credit: Camaryn Swanson/Instagram

TMZ first reported that the rapper turned himself in after his ex-girlfriend Swanson posted photos of bruises she allegedly received at the hands of the rapper over the weekend.

"I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with a black eye.

Camaryn Swanson, Tyga Credit: Camaryn Swanson/Instagram

Swanson then shared screenshots of their text conversation, adding that when she "tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours."

"I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself," she added on Instagram.

Swanson and Tyga started dating in early 2021.

A rep for Tyga did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.