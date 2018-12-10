Ty Dolla $ign 'Maintains His Innocence' as Musician Indicted for Cocaine Possession: Rep

Ty Dolla $ign has been indicted on multiple drug charges just a little more than three months after being arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine and marijuana while heading to a concert in Atlanta.

On Monday, the 33-year-old rapper was formally charged by a grand jury of felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of weed, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since Ty Dolla $ign — né Tyrone Griffin, Jr. — was arrested in Georgia, TMZ states that he could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Georgia law states that possession of any amount of cocaine can typically result in up to 15 years in prison for the first offense.

“Ty Dolla $ign understands from his attorney Steve Sadow that the indictment in Fulton County, Georgia is merely the next mandatory procedural step in the process of resolving Ty’s case in that particular criminal justice system, and one more step closer to finally bringing this matter to a close. It was expected by Ty’s legal counsel and came as no surprise whatsoever,” a rep for the musician tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Ty maintains his innocence and there is no indication to the contrary. It’s also very important to note that Ty’s jewelry and cash seized from him upon his arrest in September 2018 was ordered returned to him last week … another clear sign that this matter is coming to a close soon.”

Ty Dolla $ign Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic

On Sept. 5, the “Or Nah” singer and six others were pulled over around 4:55 p.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta police said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officers allegedly pulled over the van Ty Dolla $ign was riding in because they smelled marijuana, the outlet reported.

After searching the vehicle, police allegedly found marijuana and cocaine.

Eyewitness footage obtained by TMZ showed a police dog and officers searching Ty Dolla $ign’s vehicle. Ty Dolla $ign, who is dating former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, was then seen being put in handcuffs and placed into a police car.

Ty Dolla $ign Fulton County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Cocaine and Marijuana in Atlanta