Ty Dolla $ign Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Cocaine and Marijuana in Atlanta

Ty Dolla $ign was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine and marijuana while heading to a concert Atlanta.

The 33-year-old “Or Nah” singer along with six others was pulled over around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta police said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officers allegedly pulled over the van the singer was in because they smelled marijuana, the outlet reported.

After searching the vehicle, police allegedly found marijuana and cocaine.

Eyewitness footage obtained by TMZ, shows a police dog and officers searching Ty Dolla $ign’s vehicle. Also in the clip Ty Dolla $ign, who is currently dating former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, was put in handcuffs and placed into a police car.

According to The Blast, the six other occupants of the van were released and are not expected to be charged, The Blast reported.

Ty Dolla $ign’s representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The singer was scheduled to perform as an opening act for G-Eazy along with Lil Uzi Vert and YBN Nahmir at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Wednesday night.

Aside from his arrest, Ty Dolla $ign is known for writing songs for musical greats including Kanye West, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Drake and Rihanna.

He also worked with Fifth Harmony on “Work From Home.” Together Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration Video in 2016.