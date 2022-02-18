"Welcome to the Club" is out now

'Grab a Drink' Because Twinnie Wants Fans to 'Celebrate Their Own Individuality' in 'Welcome to the Club'

Twinnie is speaking her mind and creating a safe space for fans to be themselves!

On Friday, Twinnie released her newest track with an accompanying music video titled "Welcome to the Club" — and she opened up to PEOPLE about the work that went on behind it.

The music video was self-directed, produced and choreographed by Twinnie, 34, and she says she wanted to capture the "important message."

"We've seen a lot of division the past couple of years, and I wanted to create a world and a community that didn't have that," she says. "I really wanted people to celebrate their own individuality and what makes them different. In this social media world we live in, I feel the world would be a better place if we were a little more accepting and loving towards each other without any judgment."

Twinnie Twinnie | Credit: Fraser Taylor

She continued, "So to me, 'Welcome to the Club' is also a metaphor for welcome to the world, you're here, enjoy the ride, wherever it may take you."

As for what she wants her fans to take away from it? "We are way more similar than we are different."

"We all need the same things, and most of all, we all need love. Love liberates," she says. "If you allow someone to be who they are and they feel safe, you will get the best out of them."

She also hopes, however, that fans will join the "Welcome to the Club" dance challenge — otherwise, "I'll just be dancing on my own."

The music video depicts an array of emotions — from feeling alone and hiding feelings, to embracing and accepting one another.

The single is the first track and music video to be released from her upcoming project, set to release in the spring or summer and all rooted in the concept of "self-acceptance."

Twinnie "Welcome to the Club" Cover Art | Credit: Fraser Taylor

It also serves as a follow-up to Hollywood Gypsy, her album which was released in August.

On Wednesday, ahead of the song's release, Twinnie shared a message with her fans about the single.