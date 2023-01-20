TWICE Release Second English Single 'Moonlight Sunrise,' and It Has a Special Hidden Significance for Fans

"MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" may be an upbeat bop, but the single carries a sentimental significance for the members of TWICE.

The K-pop group's second single entirely in English (after 2021's "The Feels") was inspired by the time they spent with their fans (known collectively as Once) on their last world tour — and one special night in particular.

"The inspiration came from the last tour [date] we had in L.A.," Jihyo, 25, tells PEOPLE of the May show, a surprise second date at Banc of California Stadium, added due to fan demand. "During the tour, we had performed under the moonlight and we were dancing, and the composer for this song was there. He found our performance so beautiful, so that was what the inspiration of this song."

"I hope that the song can remind our fans of that beautiful night that we had together," adds Nayeon, 27.

The music video, above, evokes a similar vibe. Though, when PEOPLE spoke to TWICE in December, the members hadn't seen the final cut yet. "We shot it not so long ago and had a lot of individual shooting," explains Mina, 25.

"All I can remember is laughing out loud with the members throughout the whole filming," adds Jeongyeon, 26. "It still amazes me how we have a lot to talk about even though we've seen each other almost every day since our debut." They planned to watch it for the first time together.

The nine-member group — which also includes Momo, 26, Sana, 26, Dahyun, 24, Chaeyoung, 23, and Tzuyu, 23 — have spent much of the last year performing in cities across the U.S., Korea and Japan on their fourth world tour. Those shows were especially precious after TWICE and its fanbase, like so many others, had endured years of COVID-related delays and cancellations of in-person events.

"There are places that we haven't been able to visit in the last two or three years because of the pandemic. So we would like to revisit those places and reunite with Once there," says Dahyun, who notes Europe is at the top of her list of places to perform next.

And while no tour has officially been announced in promotion of their next mini-album, Our Youth, due out in March, the members are eager to get back on the road and make up for lost time. "We are really looking to the tour," says Tzuyu.

Adds Momo, "It's an opportunity for us to see our fans face to face and it really gives us so much energy."

A focus on reaching Once around the world is also what led them to meet the challenge of recording another all-English song, despite none of the members being fluent speakers.

"There were a lot of English words packed within a short amount of time. So it was not easy to record, but we had a lot of fun," says Nayeon.

Dahyun, in particular, impresses with a rapid-fire rap on "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE." "I recorded my part three times," she admits, but the result has confidence and swagger.

Chaeyoung, who also raps on the single, notes it's a new sound for the group: Miami bass pop. It's "TWICE's unique lovely sound with a new twist," she says.

The group's efforts in the States are paying off. Their label, JYP Entertainment, tweeted in December to announce that TWICE was the most streamed K-pop girl group in the U.S. on Spotify in 2022.

"I think it's a testament to our fans' love and support. So I'm really honored and grateful," says Sana of the accolade.

As for 2023, world domination is on the docket.

"We have a lot of things that we still want to do," teases Nayeon.

Adds, Dahyun, "I want everyone in the world to know about us. That's our goal."

"MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" is available now to stream or purchase.