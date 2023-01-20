TWICE Release Second English Single 'Moonlight Sunrise,' and It Has a Special Hidden Significance for Fans

The K-pop group talks to PEOPLE about how their latest song was inspired by precious moments from their last tour

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 12:00 AM

"MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" may be an upbeat bop, but the single carries a sentimental significance for the members of TWICE.

The K-pop group's second single entirely in English (after 2021's "The Feels") was inspired by the time they spent with their fans (known collectively as Once) on their last world tour — and one special night in particular.

"The inspiration came from the last tour [date] we had in L.A.," Jihyo, 25, tells PEOPLE of the May show, a surprise second date at Banc of California Stadium, added due to fan demand. "During the tour, we had performed under the moonlight and we were dancing, and the composer for this song was there. He found our performance so beautiful, so that was what the inspiration of this song."

"I hope that the song can remind our fans of that beautiful night that we had together," adds Nayeon, 27.

Twice Moonlight Sunrise
TWICE. courtesy JYP Entertainment

The music video, above, evokes a similar vibe. Though, when PEOPLE spoke to TWICE in December, the members hadn't seen the final cut yet. "We shot it not so long ago and had a lot of individual shooting," explains Mina, 25.

"All I can remember is laughing out loud with the members throughout the whole filming," adds Jeongyeon, 26. "It still amazes me how we have a lot to talk about even though we've seen each other almost every day since our debut." They planned to watch it for the first time together.

The nine-member group — which also includes Momo, 26, Sana, 26, Dahyun, 24, Chaeyoung, 23, and Tzuyu, 23 — have spent much of the last year performing in cities across the U.S., Korea and Japan on their fourth world tour. Those shows were especially precious after TWICE and its fanbase, like so many others, had endured years of COVID-related delays and cancellations of in-person events.

"There are places that we haven't been able to visit in the last two or three years because of the pandemic. So we would like to revisit those places and reunite with Once there," says Dahyun, who notes Europe is at the top of her list of places to perform next.

Twice Moonlight Sunrise
courtesy JYP Entertainment

And while no tour has officially been announced in promotion of their next mini-album, Our Youth, due out in March, the members are eager to get back on the road and make up for lost time. "We are really looking to the tour," says Tzuyu.

Adds Momo, "It's an opportunity for us to see our fans face to face and it really gives us so much energy."

A focus on reaching Once around the world is also what led them to meet the challenge of recording another all-English song, despite none of the members being fluent speakers.

"There were a lot of English words packed within a short amount of time. So it was not easy to record, but we had a lot of fun," says Nayeon.

Dahyun, in particular, impresses with a rapid-fire rap on "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE." "I recorded my part three times," she admits, but the result has confidence and swagger.

Chaeyoung, who also raps on the single, notes it's a new sound for the group: Miami bass pop. It's "TWICE's unique lovely sound with a new twist," she says.

The group's efforts in the States are paying off. Their label, JYP Entertainment, tweeted in December to announce that TWICE was the most streamed K-pop girl group in the U.S. on Spotify in 2022.

"I think it's a testament to our fans' love and support. So I'm really honored and grateful," says Sana of the accolade.

As for 2023, world domination is on the docket.

"We have a lot of things that we still want to do," teases Nayeon.

Adds, Dahyun, "I want everyone in the world to know about us. That's our goal."

"MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" is available now to stream or purchase.

Related Articles
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
All About the Members of Blackpink: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'. credit : Rebeca Parida
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'
Le Sserafim Antifragile album
Le Sserafim Reveal the Meaning Behind Their New Album and What It's Really Like to Start from Scratch
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
KPOP Musical
Meet the 18 Performers Making Their Broadway Debuts in 'KPOP' the Musical
twice
The Next Queens of K-Pop: TWICE Drops 'Addictive' English-Language Single 'The Feels'
GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: John Legend attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends "Bingo Under The Stars" in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, John Legend to Take Part in iHeartRadio Holiday Special Hosted by Mario Lopez
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
Jackson Wang Magic Man 2022 HERO PRESS IMAGE 2 by NABIL ELDERKIN
Jackson Wang Gets Candid About His 'No Filter' Solo Album and New Single: 'I'm in My Most Raw Form'
A VERY PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS SPECIAL -- Pictured:(l-r) Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee
Pentatonix Are Kick-Starting the Season with 'Holidays Around the World' : 'We're Really Proud'
Rose, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Announce 19-Date BORN PINK 2022 World Tour in Support of Upcoming Second Album
Jin from BTS concept art
BTS' Jin Launches New Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Co-Written by Coldplay — Watch
backstreet boys christmas album
AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Will Continue to Perform 'Until We Physically Can't Do It Anymore'
Lauren Jauregui on How Ty Dolla $ign Breakup Inspired Her Positive New Single 'Always Love'
Lauren Jauregui Says She's 'Healed' from Ty Dolla $ign Breakup as She Drops New Song 'Always Love'