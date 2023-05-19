Tupac Shakur Honored with Street in California: Tupac Shakur Way

The late "Changes" rapper once lived on the stretch of street in Oakland, California

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 01:25 PM
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Tupac Shakur. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty

Tupac Shakur is getting a street named after him in California.

The late rapper will have a stretch of a street in Oakland named in his honor after a unanimous vote by the city council on Tuesday.

The section of MacArthur Boulevard — where Shakur once lived — between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will be known as Tupac Shakur Way. MacArthur Boulevard will still keep its existing name.

Shakur, who was born in Harlem in New York City, lived in Oakland in the early 1990s. He said in a 1993 video interview that he got his "Game" from Oakland. "When I got to Oakland that's when I learned the Game," he said. "I give all my love to Oakland, if I'ma claim somewhere I'ma claim Oakland."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur. Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage

Commemorative signs and plaques signaling the change will be paid for by the Tupac Shakur Foundation, according to NBC News. A timeline for the renaming has not been announced by Oakland City Council.

The legislation says the commemorative street naming will remind us of Shakur's "contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society."

In 2016, the mayor of Oakland declared June 16 — the musician's birthday — as Tupac Shakur Day for his contributions to the community.

Shakur died in 1996 at the age of 25, six days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Last June, the star's family honored his legacy by opening up a pop-up restaurant in California. His estate opened Powamekka Café in Los Angeles, where Shakur also lived, on June 16, 2022.

The "Changes" rapper thought of the concept for the eatery before his untimely death in 1996. He dreamed of Powamekka Café being a place for "divaz" and "playaz," per notes later found by his family and shared on his official Instagram page when the L.A. location was announced.

Shakur also wrote that he wanted his restaurant to be "a passionate paradise 4 people with power 2 play and parlay," serving as "the perfect hideout 4 those who wish 2 escape the world'z cold reality."

Related Articles
Pretty Little Liars Alum Tyler Blackburn Lists L.A. Home for $1.9 Millio credit Tessa Neustadt
'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Tyler Blackburn Lists His First L.A. Home for $1.9 Million — See Inside!
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew pictured with resident whose missing engagement ring was recovered.
Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Feels 'Beyond Honored' to Perform 'Stars Are Blind' and More at Pride Festival in NYC (Exclusive)
Pierce Brosnan hosts his ‘So Many Dreams' Opening Reception at Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles
Pierce Brosnan Details His 'Long Journey' to Debuting His First Solo Art Exhibition (Exclusive)
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7
S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Died of Natural Causes, Coroner Says
james dean
James Dean Auction Includes Handwritten Letters, Warner Bros. Contracts and More Personal Items
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan, Mary May Smith BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mother-in-Law
Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Returns from Medical Leave, Says She Was Never Gone: 'I've Been Here. I've Been Voting'
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
Ru Paul Architectural Digest
See Inside RuPaul's 'Very Bold' Beverly Hills Mansion — Complete with a Disco Room!
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Taylor Swift Defended Fan Mid-Performance After Security Guard Reached over Barricade: See New Video Footage
Slowthai Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year awards
Rapper Slowthai Charged with Rape in U.K. Court and Says He's 'Confident' His 'Name Will Be Cleared'
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Leave Recording Studio in Greenwich Village Together
Paul Razo is pictured in a Sheriff’s Department bulletin dated May 12, 2023. (LA County Sheriff’s Department)
Former LAPD Officer Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys, More Victims Sought