Tupac's Prison I.D. from His 1995 Sexual Abuse Sentence to Go Under the Hammer on Auction Website

A rare piece of memorabilia from Tupac Shakur‘s life will soon be going up for auction.

According to TMZ, the late rapper’s 1995 prison I.D. is being listed with Heritage Auctions. Shakur, who died at the age of 25 in 1996, served nine months of his 4½-year sexual abuse sentence at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.

The identification card features Shakur’s mugshot, his signature, and details including his eye color, date of birth and weight.

According to the date listed on the I.D., the card was issued on Feb. 28, 1995, two weeks after Shakur began his prison sentence on Valentine’s Day of that year.

The back of the card notes that Shakur was required to carry his I.D. card with him “at all times” while in the facility.

Shakur was sentenced to 4½ years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a 19-year-old fan. After serving nine months of his sentence, he was released after Marion “Suge” Knight offered to finance an appeal in exchange for a three-record deal.

Pac was mysteriously gunned down on the streets of Las Vegas in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. More than 21 years later, in September 2017, an LAPD source involved in the investigation revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that attack was prompted by “gang retaliation” against Knight.

TMZ reports that Shakur’s I.D. card will officially go up for auction on July 1, with a starting bid of $2,000. The auction house expects the I.D. to sell for $4,000 to $6,000.