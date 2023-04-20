Troye Sivan Jokes He's 'Ready to Fight' Kelly Clarkson for Being 'Upset' with Him on New Song 'Mine'

Troye Sivan is Kelly Clarkson's latest muse — sort of.

The "Angel Baby" singer, 27, posted two videos to TikTok after he listened to Clarkson's new song "Mine," in which she sings, "Sabotage, your choice of art? / Who the hell do you think you are?"

"What did I do to upset Kelly Clarkson?" Sivan asks in his first video, which he captioned "@Kellyclarkson, drop your location im ready to fight."

Since Clarkson, 40, released the song, fans have mistaken her lyric "your choice of art" for "Troye Sivan."

"This part kinda slays though. Like imagine I make this my theme song where every time I walk out somewhere, they have to play this part?" Sivan said in his TikTok post, before playing another clip of Clarkson, this time singing only "your choice of art."

Clarkson dropped "Mine" as part of a two-song release in the lead-up to her new album Chemistry, out June 23.

The second song, titled "Me," speaks to the self-empowerment one can feel after a breakup, while "Mine" reveals more of the emotional side to a split.

"We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state," Clarkson explained in an Instagram post.

Last month, Clarkson opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 46, with whom she shares two children — son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

During an appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, Clarkson acknowledged the difficulties of navigating a breakup in the public eye.

"I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision," the "Because of You" singer added.

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" added Clarkson. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."