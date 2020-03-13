From Justin Timberlake and SZA to Mary J. Blige: The Trolls: World Tour Soundtrack Has Dropped

The original motion picture soundtrack for the hit movie Trolls: World Tour is officially here and it’s sure to get fans dancing.

The highly anticipated 19-track album which dropped Friday includes Justin Timberlake and SZA’s hit single “The Other Side.”

Plus, the soundtrack features plenty more exciting artist collaborations. Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson and the Pop Trolls all teamed up for the track “Trolls Wanna Have Good Times.” As the name suggests, the high energy song is a spin-off of Cyndi Lauper’s all-time fan favorite, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” The upbeat sound is very reminiscent of the original hit.

In another fun collaboration, Anderson .Paak joins Timberlake for the tune “Don’t Slack.” “Okay now don’t slack / I need all my racks / No we don’t hold back / Act like you know that,” Paak sings in the catchy chorus.

The same duo teamed up with Mary J. Blige and George Clinton for the melodic track “It’s All Love.”

“First it was all love / Hands up superstar love / That you can have it, you can have it all love / But then you took it / Took it all love, all love,” Timberlake sings in the smooth jam’s chorus.

In his own rendition of Daft Punk’s hit song “One More Time,” Anthony Ramos cranks the Trolls: World Tour soundtrack edition over a slightly faster beat. He sings the same lyrics as the original the track is named after: “One more time / we’re gonna celebrate / Oh yeah, alright, don’t stop the dancing.”

Another exciting mix on the soundtrack is “Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup” featuring Kendrick, Timberlake, Corden, Icona Pop and the Pop Trolls. What makes this tune a standout is its unique remixing of popular songs including Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out, “LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” and PSY’s “Gangnam Style.”