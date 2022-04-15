Trixie Mattel Delivers a Deadly Tennis Serve in New 'C'mon Loretta' Music Video

Trixie Mattel is channeling Billie Jean King in her new music video.

On Friday, the 32-year-old drag performer and singer-songwriter released her latest single, "C'mon Loretta," alongside a music video depicting a heated tennis match between Mattel and a cocky male opponent — partially inspired by King's iconic triumphant 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" match against Bobby Riggs.

"I wanted this song to be a fun little ditty, like The Strokes-meets-the story of Loretta Lynn," the musician said in a press release of the guitar-heavy rock tune, which serves as the latest single from Mattel's upcoming double album, The Blonde & Pink Albums.

"You took the dizzy road to love / All in, worse or for better / You can go again, c'mon Loretta," Mattel sings on the upbeat track, which lyrically tells a story of a woman named Loretta who chooses to remain with a romantic partner who's more focused on drinking alcohol than paying attention to her. "Singing songs about running the show / But your heart will never let him go."

Directed by Assaad Yacoub, the "C'mon Loretta" music video finds Mattel in a pink polka-dotted top and shorts on a tennis court, where she's competing against an overconfident jock named Rusty "Tennis the Menace" Rhinehart. She's beating him at first, but once he takes the lead — and hits Mattel in the breast with a powerful serve — she throws a tennis ball high in the air, sprays herself and the ball with hairspray, lights it on fire, and hits it his way, burning a bloody, perfectly circular hole clear through his body.

"For the video, I really wanted to give a nod to women's tennis, something I discovered and fell in love with on a very hungover day," Mattel said of the clip, which ends with her celebrating the win as her opponent bleeds out on the court. "Sometimes the best ideas come from a hangover!"

Trixie Mattel

Set for a June release through PEG Records, The Blonde & Pink Albums will mark Mattel's fourth full-length studio album following 2017's Two Birds, 2018's One Stone, and 2020's Barbara. "C'mon Loretta" joins previously released songs "Hello Hello" and "This Town" featuring Americana musician Shakey Graves on the double album's 14-song tracklist, which will also include a collaboration with pop-rock musician Michelle Branch titled "White Rabbit."

Around the release of Barbara, Mattel spoke to PEOPLE about stepping into the unexpected genres of rock and country as a drag performer. "I wanted to be a musician long before I wanted to be a drag queen," said the former RuPaul's Drag Race star and Wisconsin native. "I was 12, in the country, playing a guitar thinking I was a musician. Now, sometimes I forget I'm a drag queen — I just feel like a performer."