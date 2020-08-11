Trini López, 'If I Had a Hammer' Singer and The Dirty Dozen Actor, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
The musician's version of "If I Had a Hammer" reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 36 countries
Trinidad "Trini" López III, an acclaimed musician and actor, has died. He was 83.
López died on Tuesday, Palm Springs Life magazine reported.
The accomplished singer died from complications following a battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his collaborator Joe Chavira said, according to the New York Times.
López is known for songs like "If I Had a Hammer" and "Lemon Tree" — which were covers of Peter, Paul and Mary songs released years prior. López's versions of those tracks rocketed to the top of the Billboard charts.
His "If I Had a Hammer" reached No. 1 in 36 countries, the Times reported, and sold more than one million copies.
Born in 1937 in Dallas, Texas, López was the son of two immigrants from Mexico and began playing guitar at age 11.
López released his first album, Live at PJ's, in 1963, and its success inspired a follow-up album titled By Popular Demand: More Trini López at PJ’s, which was released later that same year.
He was also an accomplished guitarist and designed two guitars for Gibson Guitars in the 1960s.
López soon launched an acting career in addition to his music. His acting credits include The Dirty Dozen, Marriage on the Rocks, and Antonio.
His most recent album was released in 2011.
