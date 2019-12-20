Trina Braxton Marries Von Scales: See Inside the Gorgeous St. Louis Wedding Ceremony

Trina Braxton is officially married!

The reality star, 45, and her husband Von Scales tied the knot on Sunday during a beautiful ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by those closest to them. It was truly a Braxton family affair — the pair said “I do” in front of loved ones, including the star’s celebrity family: Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, Michael Jr. and their mother Evelyn.

“Our wedding day was unpredictable and amazing. Our personalities shined through and it was a great example of our relationship. Simple elegance, but all about celebrating with family and friends. It was perfect for us,” Braxton told PEOPLE. “I’m married to an amazing man, and our night was about displaying our love for each other amongst our loved ones and including our loved ones and blending our families. Who could ask for anything more?!”

For her nuptials, Braxton wore a stunning, floor-length, white wedding gown designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture. It was complete with lace straps and a deep V-cut bustier. She topped off her elegant look with a stunning, double-layer, silver head piece with jewels. The bride accessorized with a simple silver necklace and pendant, earrings and a bangle to match. Her hair was styled in an updo.

Complementing his wife, the groom wore a dashing light gray suit by Cedric Cobb.

He paired it with a white button down top and an embroidered gold tie. He accessorized with a matching gold pocket square and a white rose.

The newlyweds’ gorgeous ceremony was officiated by Judge Mablean Ephriam. It was held at Windows on Washington, a lavish venue in the historic downtown neighborhood of St. Louis.

During the reception, the Braxton family got together to capture a stunning photo together. The bride was pictured smiling as her sisters and their mom stood by her.

The couple’s special day will be featured in an upcoming episode of Braxton Family Values that will air on WE tv in 2020. The reality show will be in its seventh season when it premieres in the new year.

In addition to starring in the family’s hit reality show, Braxton is a talk show host on TV One’s Sister Circle. On the show, Braxton — along with her co-hosts — chats with celebrity guests about everything from their love lives to personal struggles.