"I will be self-quarantining; I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," the father of one said

Trey Songz Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'I Will Be Taking it Seriously'

Trey Songz is promising to take his coronavirus diagnosis "seriously."

On Monday, the "Mr. Steal Your Girl" artist, 35, confirmed in a video on Instagram that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Songz (born Tremaine Neverson) said that he's been cautious during the pandemic since his grandfather died earlier this year from what he believes were complications due to COVID-19.

He also noted that he frequently got tested since he has 17-month-old son, Noah, to care for.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in the clip. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive.”

"I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining," added Songz. "I will be in my house until I see a negative sign."

Songz encouraged his followers to also take precautions if they've been exposed to the coronavirus.

"I've always taken it serious. If you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the president," he said, referencing President Donald Trump downplaying the coronavirus even after contracting it himself. "Much love and peace, y'all. I thank you in advance for your support [and] your love."

Captioning the post, Songz wrote: "Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾"

Songz celebrated his only child's first birthday back in April, with the musician posting a collection of photos from the "Wild One"–themed birthday party. The sweet snapshots featured both Noah and his dad — plus the baby boy's mother, marking the first time Songz has shared images of her.

"I'm obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You're a great Mother and you deal with all the extra's very gracefully," he wrote at the time. "I'll always be eternally grateful to you Noah's Mumma. 🙏🏾💙."

Songz announced the birth of his first child in May 2019, captioning a photo of the adorable baby sleeping in a blue-and-white bear-patterned onesie, "My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾."