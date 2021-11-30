Trey Songz Involved in Sexual Assault Investigation in Las Vegas: Police

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Trey Songz is cooperating with an investigation of alleged sexual assault at a hotel over the weekend

Las Vegas authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault incident involving Trey Songz.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received "a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The reported incident involved the singer, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, according to police. The department's sex crimes division is investigating.

"Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made," the statement concluded.

A rep for Songz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last year, Songz denied another sexual misconduct allegation after a woman named Aliza described an encounter with the singer when she said he took away her phone and purse and wouldn't let her leave a hotel room.

"I kept asking, like, 'When can I leave, what time is it?' " Aliza said. "And he just, like, wouldn't answer, he would just f------- ignore me. And I'm like, 'Okay.' And then he was like, 'You can leave when I go to my flight,' and I was like, ''Kay, when's that?' Wouldn't tell me."

Aliza also claimed that, during the otherwise consensual encounter, Songz urinated on her without her consent and that she "didn't know what was happening, he just did it."

A short time later, Songz addressed the claims on social media, writing that the accusation is "convenient" for someone who seeks "to destroy someone's life."

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone's life," he tweeted.

"This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict," the Scream Queens actress, now 28, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. "Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn't mean they will buckle."

Palmer claimed that although the two have known each other for many years, Songz "secretly filmed" her and "put me in the video against my wishes."

Songz appeared to address the situation on Twitter and Instagram at the time.

"Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action," he wrote on Twitter, later following up, "I don't do this twitter s—, girl you know me and got my number f— outta here."

On Instagram, the singer wrote, in part, "So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too."