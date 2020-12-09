Trey Songz Hosted 500-Person Club Night After Recovering from COVID-19, Venue Cited for Violations

Trey Songz hosted a nightclub's 500-person indoor "Champagne Saturdays" event amid the coronavirus pandemic in which attendees allegedly shared drinks, did not wear masks and failed to practice any social distancing, according to authorities.

The 36-year-old crooner, who tested positive for COVID-19 in October, made the club appearance inside Ohio nightclub, Aftermath, on Saturday night.

PEOPLE confirms that the establishment received immediate citations from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) when their agents attended the venue.

The case has now been passed on to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, who works with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. The commission could in turn issue penalties including fines and the suspension or revocation of the liquor permit.

Additionally, the city of Columbus has temporarily shut the establishment down pending further separate court action

The Instagram account for the club promoted the event in two different posts days before the event, writing, "Trey Songz Will be at the ALL NEW Aftermath!!! Doors open at 6pm 🚨."

Image zoom Aftermath nightclub | Credit: Courtesy Ohio Investigation Unit

The citation that was issued to Aftermath for improper conduct – disorderly activities.

OIU agents arrived at the club a 9:30 p.m. Saturday and observed "egregious violations of health orders as approximately 500 people inside attended a concert," according to a press release by the OIU.

The dance floor and stage area, as well as the bar and table sections, were crowded with patrons with no attempts to maintain social distancing and no physical barriers in place, authorities allege.

Image zoom Aftermath nightclub | Credit: Courtesy Ohio Investigation Unit

"Agents observed patrons standing, walking freely and sharing alcoholic beverages directly from the same bottle as they were passed between groups," the OIU said in the press release.

“Establishments like Aftermath are promoting an unhealthy environment and take away from all the businesses who are trying to do the right thing," OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf tells PEOPLE. "As agents continue to conduct compliance checks, they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”

Representatives for Trey Songz and Aftermath nightclub did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In October, Songz revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and shared that his grandfather died earlier in the year from what the singer believes was due to complications due to the virus.

"I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," the star told fans in an Oct. 5 Instagram post.

Songz said at the time, "I've taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home."

"I've always taken it serious," he added. "If you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don't be like the president," he said, referencing Donald Trump who downplayed the virus.