Trey Songz's Felony Domestic Violence Case Rejected by the District and City Attorneys

Trey Songz’s felony domestic violence case has been rejected by both the Los Angeles District and City Attorneys.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE April 9 that the case was referred to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney’s Office then rejected the case Friday, citing insufficient evidence, TMZ reports.

The decision was made after the 33-year-old singer’s attorney provided multiple witness statements to the Los Angeles Police Department contradicting Andrea Buera’s claim that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, beat her and gave her a concussion at a Hollywood Hills party for NBA All-Star Weekend, according to TMZ, who first reported on the news.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Songz was arrested in March and charged with felony domestic violence.

“The arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 18 around 2:40 a.m. at a party…the suspect was involved in an altercation with the victim in which he struck the victim,” the spokesperson added.

According to online records, Songz was released hours after his arrest.

After the singer was released last month, he appeared to address the incident in a series of social media messages where he claimed he was “being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” he wrote.

Continuing, he added, “I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support.”

Songz’s rep and his attorney each did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, while Buena’s lawyer Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE, “Celebrities too often get a pass in our legal system. We will press on for justice in the criminal court, and in the family law court where our domestic abuse case is filed.”

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

Songz was previously arrested in December 2016 for throwing music equipment and punches from the stage after he was told to end his set, injuring two people — including a police sergeant.

A Detroit Police Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE at the time that Songz was arrested and charged with felonious assault on another person and resisting and obstructing an officer.

According to Billboard, Songz reached a plea deal with prosecutors in August of last year regarding the incident.

Songz pled guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to serve 17 months of probation, according to the outlet.