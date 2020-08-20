Trey Songz Denies Allegation of Sexual Misconduct and Intimidation: 'Believe What You Want'

A woman claimed that the singer took away her phone and purse, not allowing her to leave a hotel room

Trey Songz is denying a recent sexual misconduct accusation against him.

In a recent interview with the No Jumper podcast, Aliza, a friend of OnlyFans model Celina Powell, spoke about an alleged sexual encounter with the "Nobody Else But You" signer, 35, when she said he took away her phone and purse and wouldn't let her leave a hotel room.

“I kept asking, like, ‘When can I leave, what time is it?’” Aliza said. “And he just, like, wouldn’t answer, he would just f------- ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘’Kay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.”

Aliza also claimed that, during the otherwise conseual encounter, Songz urinated on her without her consent and that she "didn't know what was happening, he just did it." She then continued on to say that Songz "already got mad at me for talking about him, but I don't give a f---."

On Twitter, Songz (born Tremaine Neverson) addressed the claims, writing that the accusation is "convenient" for someone who seeks "to destroy someone's life."

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life," he tweeted.

In another post, Songz wrote that "Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami" and she "wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of 'all the trauma she’s been through.'"

"You will choose 2believe what you want," he wrote in a separate tweet. "I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that."

Back in 2017, actress Keke Palmer alleged that Songz used "sexual intimidation" on her in order to make her appear in a music video. After Songz released the video for his remix with Fabolous to the Travis Scott and Young Thug song “Pick Up the Phone” at the time, Palmer claimed she didn’t authorize the singer to include her cameo.

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” the Scream Queens actress, now 26, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”

Palmer claimed that although the two have known each other for many years, Songz “secretly filmed” her and “put me in the video against my wishes.”

Speaking with PEOPLE Now shortly after the allegations in 2017, Palmer encouraged all men and women trapped in an awkward or uneasy situation to speak up.

“The advice would be to say how you feel,” she said. “I think in any situation where you feel as if you’re being treated in a way you’re uncomfortable or you’re in an uncomfortable situation in general, the best thing is always to be honest and to say how you feel about it.”

Palmer said that looking back, this could have prevented the alleged incident with Songz from happening. “If I could say what I would do in a situation again like that, I would literally just call it out,” she explained. “Like: ‘This is what’s going on, this is how you make me feel. If that’s not what’s going on, just know you need to stop.'”