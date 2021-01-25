Trey Songz Arrested Following Altercation with Cop at Kansas City Chiefs' Football Game: Report

Trey Songz was reportedly arrested following a physical altercation with law enforcement at a Kansas City Chiefs' football game.

On Sunday evening, as the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills went head-to-head at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the 36-year-old singer appeared to be filmed getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

In the video, the "Bottoms Up" crooner — whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson — appeared to be seen punching a police officer in the head and attempting to get him into a headlock, before backup arrived and he was seen being placed in handcuffs and taken from the scene.

The outlet reported that witnesses claimed that prior to being approached by the officer, Songz was being heckled by others in the stands and asked them to be quiet. Witnesses then claimed the officer approached him and allegedly got physical with the singer without warning. The witnesses also claimed that the altercation was self-defense on Songz's part.

Songz was reportedly arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, according to TMZ. Neither representatives for Songz nor the Kansas City Police Department immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Songz's reported altercation with police on Sunday marks his most recent bout with law enforcement in the past couple of years.

Back in December, the music star hosted a nightclub's 500-person indoor "Champagne Saturdays" event amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, where attendees allegedly shared drinks, did not wear masks and failed to practice any social distancing, according to authorities.

Songz — who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October — made the club appearance inside the Ohio nightclub, Aftermath, and PEOPLE confirmed that the establishment received immediate citations from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) when their agents attended the venue.

Prior to that occurrence, Songz faced another charge for assaulting a police officer back in 2016, when he allegedly threw music equipment and punches from the stage after he was told to end his set, injuring two people — including a police sergeant. He later pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months probation and had to take anger management classes, according to WDIV.