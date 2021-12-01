Trevor Noah Will Return to Host 2022 Grammy Awards: 'We're Excited to Celebrate a Record Night'

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys for the first time last year in a socially distanced show, and will return again this year

Trevor Noah is back for Grammys round two!

The Daily Show host will return to the 64th Grammy Awards for his second consecutive year as host, he announced Wednesday on CBS Mornings.

"It was really, really fun," Noah, 37, said of emceeing last year's show. "It was a great team. I was just lucky to be a part of it. And I guess we had such a good time that we were like, 'Imagine if we had people there. How much more fun would we have had?'"

In keeping with social distancing recommendations, last year's Grammys were held outside next to the Staples Center in Los Angeles with no audience, save for the nominees.

This year, the show will return to the venue, crowd in tow, and will air live on Jan. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

"This year, the Grammys is gonna be back," Noah said. "It's gonna be like, the full show, everybody's gonna be there. We're excited to celebrate a record night and I am lucky to host."

The South African-born comedian said there was little to no hesitation when it came to accepting the gig, as he considers it "a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time."

"I said, 'Let me think about it,' and then I was like, 'Why would I not want to do the Grammys?'" he said on CBS Mornings. "And then I realized how important it is for me on the night — like as a host, I serve so many purposes. Like if I'm not there, who lifts Kevin Hart into his seat? There are important things that I'm supposed to be doing on that night. I give JAY-Z emotional support, he's very nervous… I'm there to give people the moral support that they need all night."

Nominations were announced last week for the 64th Grammy Awards, which for the first time expanded each of the four general field categories—record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist—from eight nominees to 10.

Jon Batiste has the most nominations this year with 11, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all trail with eight each.

"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."