Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards for Third Year in a Row: 'It Is Thrilling'

Third time's the charm for Trevor Noah!

The comedian, 38, will return to the 65th Grammy Awards in February for what will be his third consecutive year as the award show's host, he announced Thursday via Billboard.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he told the outlet. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

This will mark Noah's first time hosting in Los Angeles; the previous two shows he emceed were held in New York City and Las Vegas. This year's show will take place on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena.

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," the star said. "I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, 'Who are the Black Pumas?' It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn't have been [exposed to]."

Trevor Noah. Rich Fury/Getty

The comedian, who recently announced his departure from The Daily Show after seven years, also told Billboard that his hosting style is "off the cuff," and that while he has a script to guide him, he's open to improvisation and making jokes that feel right in the moment.

The outlet also reported that Noah joins LL Cool J as the only other person to ever host the Grammys at least three consecutive times in the last 30 years.

Leading the pack for nominations this year is Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance helped her earn nine nods — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 apiece.

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.Kendrick Lamar followed with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile earned seven each. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles each notched six nods.