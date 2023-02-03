Trevor Noah Teases a 'Favorite' Female Artist Planning a Surprise Grammys Performance

The comedian is gearing up to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and shares some insight, including some of his favorite albums of the year

Trevor Noah may be hosting the Grammy Awards for the third time, but he's not immune from feeling starstruck from some of the nominees.

On Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Noah, 38, (along with executive producer Ben Winston) joined host Janine Rubenstein to talk all things Grammys. Noah said that while he doesn't normally listen to albums in full, he was a fan of all the work from the Best Album nominated artists in the past year.

"I've enjoyed everything that's come up this year. Everything from DJ Khaled and Jay-Z and what they did together. And I've loved Kendrick [Lamar]'s work and Beyoncé was a soundtrack of my life," Noah said. "Harry Styles followed me around everywhere I went. So in many ways, the Grammys is always a wonderful celebration of the soundtrack of your year, the ups and downs, the highs, the lows, the joys and the sadnesses."

Three years in, Noah knows what his favorite part of the job is: Getting to watch some of the most in-demand acts perform in between his hosting duties.

"It's a lot easier to say yes when you see who's gonna be at the Grammys and you see everybody from Beyoncé to Adele to Lizzo, to Bad Bunny to Harry Styles, you know, everybody competing for Album of the Year, in a year where Beyoncé might break the record for most awarded individual," Noah said. "I mean, why would you not wanna be a part of that?"

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah. Rich Fury/Getty

Noah added coming back to the job every year is easier when working with people he's enjoyed collaborating with in the past, like executive producer Ben Winston, who also joined on Tuesday's episode of the podcast.

Though Noah cannot confirm the final performances that have yet to be announced, he teased that some fan favorites are sure to be there not only as guests, but on the stage as well.

"One of your favorite performers is a woman, and that woman is going to be performing at the Grammys," he told Rubenstein. "Then one of your other favorite performers is a man, and that man is going to be performing at the Grammys, and you're going, Oh, but that could be anyone. But you know, it's not anyone though because you've been listening to their album the whole year and it's been huge."

Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige and Brandi Carlille to Perform at 65th annual <a href="https://people.com/tag/grammy-awards" data-inlink="true">Grammy Awards</a>
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile. Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Danielle Del Valle/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Though those two remain a mystery until Sunday, the performances that have been confirmed include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Styles.

The Grammys also announced Wednesday that Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain will present awards, joined by Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

Olivia Rodrigo, <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a> and Shania Twain grammys
Olivia Rodrigo; Cardi B; Shania Twain. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

Leading the pack for nominations this year is Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance earned her nine nods — tying her with husband Jay-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 apiece.

Kendrick Lamar follows Beyoncé with eight nominations, while Adele and Carlile, 41, earned seven each. Blige, 52, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Styles, 29, and Randy Merrill each notched six nods.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com arena.

